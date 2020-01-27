Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

VNTR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 290.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 724,054 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 111.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 532,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

