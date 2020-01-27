Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the December 31st total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.54 on Monday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

