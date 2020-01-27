Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Increases By 30.0%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.24 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $338.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 268,376 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

