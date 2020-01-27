Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $2,412,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $142,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock worth $23,563,776 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $31,836,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,515 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.50 on Monday. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

