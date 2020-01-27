Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 66.6%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the December 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust to Strong Sell
TIM Participacoes Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
TIM Participacoes Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Uber Technologies Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays
Uber Technologies Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays
Union Pacific Price Target Raised to $200.00
Union Pacific Price Target Raised to $200.00
Union Pacific Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark
Union Pacific Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark
Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Union Pacific
Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Union Pacific


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report