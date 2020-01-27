Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 66.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the December 31st total of 309,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

