Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Update

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 245,500 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCCO stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Technical Communications has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Technical Communications alerts:

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.