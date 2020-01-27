Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TMDI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group lowered Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

TMDI stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

