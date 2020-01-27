TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

