Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 137,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

