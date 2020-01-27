Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.
WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.
Shares of WBS opened at $48.90 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 374,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 137,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
