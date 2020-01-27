Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

