Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

