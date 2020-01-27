iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $157.92 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

