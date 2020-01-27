Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

