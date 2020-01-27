Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

