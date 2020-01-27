Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Best Buy worth $34,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,709 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 208,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.