New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $38,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $198.28 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $185.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

