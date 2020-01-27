Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.30 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

