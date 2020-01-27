New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,678 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $34,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

