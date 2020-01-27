New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 32,268 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $165.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

