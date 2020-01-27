eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of eBay worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

