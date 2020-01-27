Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after buying an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,061,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $88.26 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

