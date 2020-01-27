New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,251 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after buying an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 726,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,773,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,430,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of MSI opened at $179.66 on Monday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

