New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $38,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

AVB opened at $219.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $185.36 and a 12 month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

