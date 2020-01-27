New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $39 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of VF worth $39,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VF by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VF by 1,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,623,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

