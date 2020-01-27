New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.36 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

