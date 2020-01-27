New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Public Storage worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Public Storage by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 1,865.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,702,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $224.47 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.