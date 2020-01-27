TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $42,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

