New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 768 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $253.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $175.17 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

