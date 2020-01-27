New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Kroger worth $43,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kroger by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Kroger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 853,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

