New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $45,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 475.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 230.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $430.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $331.34 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

