New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.16 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $46,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

