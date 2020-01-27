New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $47,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $123.61 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

