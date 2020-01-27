New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $655.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $655,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 325,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,715 shares of company stock worth $15,466,237. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

