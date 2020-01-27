Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 850 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $95,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

