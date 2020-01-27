New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.62 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,019 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

