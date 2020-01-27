Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

