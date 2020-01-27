Kendall Capital Management Sells 720 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

