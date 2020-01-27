Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

PG stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

