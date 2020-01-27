Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $344,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

