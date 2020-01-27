Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

