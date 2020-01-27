New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $430.69 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $430,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,900,000 after acquiring an additional 296,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.