Security Asset Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.