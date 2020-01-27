Strs Ohio Has $23.81 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 874.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Markel worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,915,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,188.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,142.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,790 shares of company stock worth $4,345,862 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.