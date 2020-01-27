Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $34,585,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $207.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

