Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.91.
Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 90,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
