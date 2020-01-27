Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 90,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

