ValuEngine Lowers Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Vaccinex stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

