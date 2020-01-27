WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $188.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

