WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $188.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $153.91 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WD-40 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 400 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 400 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co
Security Asset Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Security Asset Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Strs Ohio Has $23.81 Million Holdings in Markel Co.
Strs Ohio Has $23.81 Million Holdings in Markel Co.
Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp.
Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp.
Synchrony Financial Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine
Synchrony Financial Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Lowers Vaccinex to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers Vaccinex to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report