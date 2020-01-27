LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded at BBA Icatu Securities

BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

LTM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 918,735 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

