Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $36,650.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

