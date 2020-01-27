B. Riley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

